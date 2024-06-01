Bucky Brooks: Russell Wilson’s Pedigree ‘Exactly’ What Steelers Need

Much has been made over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room and whether Russell Wilson or Justin Fields is the better fit for the team in 2024. While Fields’ athleticism is tantalizing, especially in a run-heavy offense, Wilson is a former Super Bowl champion who still might have something left in the tank, even after two subpar seasons in Denver. NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks believes that Wilson’s pedigree is what the Steelers need to succeed in the AFC North.

“Despite Fields’ potential, the 35-year-old’s experience and winning pedigree are exactly what the Steelers need to climb back to the top of a brutally tough AFC North. In addition, Wilson’s stellar performance in the clutch could be the difference in a must-win game. Not to mention, Pittsburgh faces an absolute gauntlet over the final eight weeks of the regular season. Russ’ veteran savvy can’t be overlooked,” Brooks wrote on NFL.com.

The current expectation is that Russell Wilson will start for the Steelers, as the team targeted him before they traded for Fields. The Fields trade really only happened because Kenny Pickett requested a trade. Fields could certainly push for the job, but Wilson is more than likely going to win the job to start the regular season.

He’s going to have to play well to keep the job, and the team could have specialty packages in place for Fields even if Wilson starts, but getting out of Denver should elevate his game. Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith reportedly hit it off when Wilson came in for his visit, and Smith can tailor his offense to his quarterback. Wilson seemed to clash with Sean Payton in Denver last season, and a better relationship with the offensive play-caller could lead to somewhat of a return to form for Wilson.

The AFC North is going to be one of, if not the hardest, divisions in football once again this season, and having someone with as much experience as Wilson is going to be important. While Fields offers more athleticism, Wilson has the experience. So far, he’s shown to be a good leader and seems to have the traits to lead this team through the season.

The Steelers can’t afford to get off to a slow start this season, and going with a veteran who’s more of a proven commodity in Russell Wilson would make a lot of sense. Unless he really struggles, it doesn’t seem as if he’s going to relinquish the job. Wilson should be an upgrade at quarterback for Pittsburgh, and hopefully, it will lead to some success in the postseason for the first time since 2016.