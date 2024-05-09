You Might Not Like Dan Moore Jr. – But You Should Respect Him

Dan Moore isn’t the most well-liked Steeler. And many fans are counting down the days until he’s removed from the starting lineup. Moore has shown staying power to remain the team’s left tackle even after the organization drafted Broderick Jones in 2023. After the team doubled down with Troy Fautanu in 2024, Moore’s starting chances are on less solid ground.

But no matter the outcome, you gotta respect the guy. Even if you think he’s the worst left tackle this side of Jonathan Scott, and he’s not, he’s been nothing but a total professional and great teammate for those gunning for his job.

Veterans typically hate the draft. For fans, it’s the chance for their team to nab a season-altering prospect. For vets, it’s the “who’s coming to replace me?” event. When the team drafted Jones, Moore welcomed him with open arms. Took him under his wing, took reps side-by-side after practice, and helped him learn and grow. There was no animosity. No “I’m not going to teach him” mindset. All Moore did was work and hold Jones off, entering and finishing the season as the Steelers left tackle.

When Pittsburgh went back to the well and took Troy Fautanu 20th overall in 2024, Moore was one of the first players to reach out and welcome him. There was no obligation to, explicit or implicit. Moore isn’t a captain, a team leader, or someone in Russell Wilson’s shoes who should be texting and calling a first-round pick.

Moore understands his situation. Teams don’t draft back-to-back first-round left tackles if they love the guy starting in that role. His spot is on borrowed time, and sooner or later, the team will bump him out of the lineup. But Moore hasn’t complained and hasn’t cryptically posted on social media. He just keeps doing his thing. And he, whether or not you want to acknowledge it, has gotten better each season.

No, Dan Moore Jr. isn’t an elite franchise left tackle. At this point, his game is probably maxed out. But he’s surpassed expectations as a fourth-round pick. Through all the heat he’s taken, you have to salute the guy for his hard work and impeccable professionalism.