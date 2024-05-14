Will Dan Moore Jr. Take First LT Reps At OTAs?

Will Dan Moore Jr. take the first LT snaps at OTAs with the first-team offensive line?

Let’s start off with a dose of reality: the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t draft two first-round tackles to be spectators. Broderick Jones is already in the starting lineup, and the Steelers are getting Troy Fautanu ready to go immediately. Dan Moore Jr.’s days are clearly numbered; we just don’t yet know how big the number is.

We do have to acknowledge there is a possibility of Dan Moore Jr. opening the season as a starter. That depends on the readiness of Fautanu, which is more of a challenge moving from left to right tackle. Even that is a discussion that’s a long way off at this point, however. We’re talking about this week.

The Steelers open their first week of OTAs just a short time from now after completing rookie minicamp. Head coach Mike Tomlin has some decisions to make about who is going to play where, and when. For example, he knows the first reps with the first-team offense will receive undue attention. Will Dan Moore Jr. be at left tackle for those snaps, or will Broderick Jones?

Knowing Tomlin, my guess is that we see last year’s offensive line take the first snaps—minus Mason Cole, of course. Even there, we can ask if Zach Frazier, the rookie, or Nate Herbig takes those snaps at center. But if they do pick up where they leave off, Moore is at left tackle, Jones at right.

There’s virtually no chance, however, that Moore doesn’t play considerable snaps this offseason at right tackle. He’s going to need to work on that if Fautanu claims the starting right tackle job. I can’t envision a scenario in which Jones moves to left tackle and can’t hack it.

Moore is in the final year of his rookie contract and is likely to lose his starting job. But he has depth value, and he has trade value. And it may serve the Steelers well not to immediately cast him aside, signaling to teams that they don’t view him as starting-capable despite his three years of starting experience.

