Dan Moore Jr. Is ‘Playing Great Football Right Now,’ Roethlisberger Says

When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected OT Troy Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, most people would have scoffed at the very idea of Dan Moore Jr. starting in Week 1, let alone the entire season. Even when all three of the top tackles were healthy, Moore has held down the starting left tackle spot.
Given the complete lack of depth at the moment, the fact that he’s starting isn’t all that impressive, but he has been one of the steadiest offensive linemen on the team. Without him, the Steelers would be in big, big trouble.
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has defended Moore at every turn, even when he has struggled in past years. It’s no surprise to hear him praise Moore while he is playing really well.
“People, before the season, got on Dan Moore, talking about replacing him and this, that, and the other. Kudos to Dan Moore. Dan Moore’s playing great football right now,” Roethlisberger said via his Footbahlin’ podcast on YouTube. “You saw when he got dinged up for one play…there’s a sack on that play. On that next play, when he was out, a sack happened.
“Dan Moore’s playing good football right now in a position that’s very important.”
Moore was every Steelers fan’s favorite scapegoat. His play left a lot to be desired over his first few seasons before he was probably ready to be the full-time starter at left tackle, and people have had a hard time shedding that image of him as he has turned into an above-average left tackle in the NFL.
Moore has played 277 pass-blocking snaps so far this season and is credited for allowing just two sacks and 14 total pressures. It has been easily the best season of his career.
All of the ire that used to be focused on Moore has transferred to second-year OT Broderick Jones. He hasn’t made the second-year jump that many expected from him. Are we sensing a pattern? Starting at left tackle in the NFL is very difficult, and young linemen often aren’t equipped to start so early in their careers. Moore is going to get a very nice contract somewhere this offseason. Hopefully, fans will learn to be patient with Jones after seeing the trajectory of Moore’s career.