Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 8)

May 23, 2024 – Episode 8

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I lead off with a discussion on Justin Fields and his comments made after the first day of Pittsburgh Steelers OTAs on Tuesday. He comes with the mentality of competing for a starting job, but how realistic are his expectations? We discuss the dynamic between Fields and Russell Wilson and how it seems to be a positive relationship thus far and compare it to some reports about his time in Chicago. We also make predictions on how many games, if any, he will start in 2024.

We next move to some praise being showered on offensive coordinator Arthur Smith early in the OTA process. We compare it to comments made about Matt Canada’s offense in the past, and why Smith continues to be an underrated storyline for the Steelers entering next season.

For the third topic, we discuss Patrick Peterson stating his desire to return to the Steelers and whether we see that happening at some point this offseason. We also discuss some other comments he made about the quarterback situation in Pittsburgh and why he might be experiencing some FOMO.

For the final topic, we discuss a pair of running backs recently signed to the roster in Jonathan Ward and La’Mical Perine.

The show is wrapped up by a listener question asking about the rookie wall lining up with the difficult final eight games of the schedule and whether that could spell trouble for the Steelers.

Thank you for joining us for this 28-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

Call the hotline at (412) 254-3145 and leave us a question for a chance to have it answered in a future episode.

Follow us on Twitter:

Ross: @Ross_McCorkle

Joe: @jclark1233

Check out the show on YouTube.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.