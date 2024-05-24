Watch: The Depot 180 — May 24 — Episode 419

Episode 419 — May 24, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed some additional running backs to fill out their offseason roster in La’mical Perine and Jonathan Ward. In today’s episode, I discuss both of these running back additions and some recent film rooms that went up on the site. I also talk about Patrick Peterson wanting to return, the offensive tackle competition at OTAs, and some wide receivers who may become available due to recent events around the NFL.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.