Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 11)

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I open with a discussion on receivers on the Steelers’ roster and focus on some comments made about Calvin Austin III by Justin Fields and Zach Azzanni. We wonder if Austin can provide WR2 production and whether he has been underutilized given the Steelers’ poor offensive system last season. We also talk about George Pickens saying that he will be deployed in the slot more often than in the past.

We then move on to Mike Tomlin’s contract extension and discuss the wide range of reaction to the news. We offer our own opinions on the matter and whether or not we think Tomlin will get back to playoff wins over the course of his new contract.

For the third topic, we discuss some top NFL analysts who have recently offered up rather bullish sentiments on the 2024 Steelers. We weigh in on those comments and whether we agree that the Steelers are the “team to beat” in the AFC North this season.

For a small bonus topic, we discuss the trash talk that could be coming from the Steelers’ defense based on some comments made by Patrick Queen.

We wrap up the show with a listener question about the offensive tackle competition.

Thank you for joining us for this 31-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

