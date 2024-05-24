The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Rookie DB Ryan Watts, DL DeMarvin Leal Jump, OTA Comments & More

Season 14, Episode 136 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing RB La’Mical Perine on Thursday and why the team has recently added several new running backs to its offseason roster.

The Steelers’ first week of 2024 OTAs wrapped up on Thursday and with that, Alex and I recap more notable things to come out of the first several practices. We talk about where rookie DB Ryan Watts is playing early in OTAs and if he has a future at safety. We also talk about a few things that third-year DL DeMarvin Leal had to say on Thursday and if he can make a huge jump in 2024.

Steelers third-year WR Calvin Austin III had some interesting comments about the offense on Thursday, and we discuss those from a personnel usage standpoint. We also talk a little about stats projections for QB Russell Wilson in 2024.

Will and should the Steelers add to their wide receiver room moving forward? Alex and I look at that position group as it sits right now from a cash-spending standpoint. We also go over the short list of candidates the Steelers might could pursue via a trade after June 1.

We also talk a little about new Steelers OLB Jeremiah Moon in this show on the heels of a Thursday report on how he looks early in OTAs.

Alex and I review the contract extensions that S Troy Polamalu and TE Heath Miller signed in March 2014 and how the structure of those might be something that the Steelers stick close to when it comes to a possible new deal for veteran DT Cameron Heyward.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 105-minute episode and we end it all by answering a few emails we have received from listeners.

