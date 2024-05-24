‘Roman Wilson Is Walking Into A Big Opportunity’ With Steelers, Says CBSSports.com Writer

It’s hard to judge just how successful rookie WR Roman Wilson will be with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. There are a lot of question marks surrounding the entire offense. Who will be the quarterback? How will offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense look in Pittsburgh? Are the Steelers going to add another wide receiver?

What is certain is that the Steelers’ offense on paper has improved in almost every area from 2023. That should mean opportunities for Wilson to make an instant impact.

“Roman Wilson is walking into a big opportunity opposite George Pickens,” Jamey Eisenberg wrote in his Under-the-radar rookies article for CBSSports.com. “Wilson should earn the starting role ahead of Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, Quez Watkins or Scotty Miller. And if Wilson doesn’t start, he should be the third receiver as a rookie… Wilson was productive last season in Michigan’s run-heavy offense with 48 catches, 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s a good route runner, and he should fill [Diontae] Johnson’s role as a go-to option in this offense.”

Wilson exploded as a senior at Michigan with the stat line that Eisenberg noted. However, he’s always been efficient with his receptions, averaging at least 13 yards per catch in all four seasons in Ann Arbor (and over 15 in three). In an offense where the run is the main focus, having the ability to make each and every catch count is valuable.

The fact that the Steelers traded WR Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers this offseason doesn’t hurt. Johnson was the best route runner on the Steelers regardless of people’s complaints about his hands. It leaves a void in the wide receiver room that Wilson may be able to step into.

It also helps that Wilson is a capable and willing blocker, something Smith wants in his wide receivers. Wilson has talked about his love for blocking and the feeling he gets when he puts someone into the turf. That mentality and ability will certainly help Wilson see the field as a rookie. His route running should help him stay on the field.

It will be very interesting to see what the Steelers do at wide receiver between now and Week 1. The outside wide receiver position opposite Pickens is arguably the biggest hole on the roster. But Wilson has been working with the coaching staff to figure out if he can play there in the NFL. Ray Fittipaldo believes that if Roman Wilson proves he can play there, the job is his.