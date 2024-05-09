PFF Steve Believes Roman Wilson Has Chance To Be ‘That Guy’ At Outside Receiver

Ever since Diontae Johnson was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the first week of free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been on the hunt for an outside receiver opposite George Pickens. While Pickens has a chance to be a true WR1, he has yet to play a full season where he is receiving constant double teams and bracket coverage. That is exactly what is likely to happen as the roster sits currently with the only significant help coming via Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Wilson is undersized for your typical outside receiver and came from a run-first Michigan offense that didn’t use him in all the ways that he will need to be used on the outside at the NFL level. He was also used far more in the slot than he was on the outside, though they did expand his usage in that area in 2023.
“I think Roman Wilson has a chance to be that guy,” Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo said via 93.7 The Fan’s The PM Team. “I’d rather have a guy that was a little bit better against press or had more experience against press, and he had a lot of those free releases at Michigan, and I think he could be that Z type of receiver where you put him on the move a bit. You scheme him open a little bit more.
“You’d rather have somebody better, but I think Wilson could be your outside guy, and I think he could be the high-volume, high-target type of guy, too. I mean, he showed that at the Senior Bowl. He was really impressive.”
Just because Michigan didn’t use him in all the ways that he will need to develop at the NFL level doesn’t mean he won’t be able to do those things in Pittsburgh. Our Alex Kozora posted a video that outlined his fluidity and route running as two of his best traits.
PFF gave Wilson an 84.5 receiving grade for 2023 with just a two-percent drop rate and a 75.5 grade versus man coverage. But whether or not he can develop into that high-volume guy down the line, it is unlikely to work out that way for the start of the 2024 season. He only had 48 receptions last season, and there is no reason to think that can significantly increase as a rookie against tougher competition.
That leaves the Steelers in a tricky situation with no great free agent options available. They may have no choice but to rely on Wilson, and any combination of Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin III, and newly signed Scotty Miller to move around the formation to ensure Pickens doesn’t receive so much attention.