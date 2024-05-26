Le’Veon Bell Wins Fourth Career Boxing Match

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell has beaten influencer Tristan Hamm in the quarterfinals of a cruiserweight tournament put on by Misfits Boxing. Bell’s fight with Hamm was the precursor to the main event, which featured former UFC fighter Paige VanZant and influencer Elle Brooke. Hitman Promotions tweeted that Bell won the event.

Bell won the fight by unanimous decision. After losing his pro boxing debut to Uriah Hall, Bell beat “JMX” Joel Morris back in April 2023. After taking over a year off between fights, Bell got back in the ring and was able to beat Hamm.

Despite repeatedly expressing interest in a return to the Steelers, Bell has seemingly stuck with his pro boxing career, and he’ll move on in this tournament. His fight with Morris was also put on by the Misfits Boxing promotion, and it seems it’s one where Bell can have success.

Bell sported Steelers-themed trunks in the ring.

Bell hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2021 season, when he played in eight games, five with the Baltimore Ravens and three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had 39 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown in what will likely be his final season in the NFL.

His career never recovered after leaving Pittsburgh to sign a megadeal with the New York Jets, as Bell played just 17 games over two seasons with the Jets and was largely a disappointment. In Pittsburgh, Bell was a three-time All-Pro, but his tenure in Pittsburgh soured after he sat out the entire 2018 season in search of a new contract, something he claimed he didn’t regret, but given his desire to return to the Steelers, one wonders if he does have any doubts.

Now, Bell will look to make a name for himself in the ring, and while it’s a noble pursuit, eventually, Bell is going to have to start fighting actual boxers and not just influencers who are trying to take the Jake Paul path and carve out a boxing career. His debut against Hall didn’t go well, but maybe with more experience Bell can start to actually take the next step forward in the sport and make a name for himself as a boxer.