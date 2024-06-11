Depot After Dark: Hakeem Butler’s NFL Push, Le’Veon Bell Roasts Mike Tyson, Hamlin’s CPR Event

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 10.

Hakeem Butler’s NFL Push

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Hakeem Butler will try to earn another bid into an NFL camp this summer. His head coach will do all he can to help. After the San Antonio Brahmas knocked off Butler’s St. Louis Battlehawks in Sunday’s playoff game, Brahmas’ head coach Wade Phillips had this post-game message for him.

“I’m going to tell everyone in the NFL that I talk to. You need to be playing. You deserve it,” Phillips said to Butler, as tweeted by the UFL account.

"I'm going to tell everyone in the NFL that I talk to, you need to be playing."@XFLBrahmas' HC Wade Phillips shares a heartfelt moment with @410Keem pic.twitter.com/FpxBE7HULO — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 10, 2024

After an awesome spring, Butler was named the UFL’s Offensive Player of the Year. He caught 45 passes for 652 yards and five touchdowns. Butler signed with Pittsburgh out of the XFL last year but struggled during training camp, making few plays and having trouble getting open before being waived/injured in August.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Le’Veon Bell Roasts Tyson

Former NFL running back turned boxer Le’Veon Bell weighed in on the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight getting postponed and rescheduled to November due to a medical issue Tyson recently suffered.

In a Sunday tweet and video, Bell weighed in on the match. He gave Paul the clear edge, citing Tyson’s age and health as reasons why his odds of winning are slim.

“Mike, you’re not understanding it. By the time you actually enter the ring on November 15, you’re gonna be damn near 87 years old…by the time this day comes around, hopefully, Mike is still walking around. Hopefully, Mike ain’t on the cane.”

Mike Tyson or Jake Paul? 👀 pic.twitter.com/7vOzd8Q7Ka — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) June 9, 2024

Tyson will be 58 when the fight takes place. Despite teasing a return to football, Bell has continued his boxing career, winning his last match in May.

Damar Hamlin’s CPR Event

Pittsburgh native and current Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin hosted a CPR event in Pittsburgh over the weekend, training those in attendance to learn crucial life-saving skills that are the reason why Hamlin is still here today.

Per KDKA, Hamlin organized the event through his “Chasing M’s Foundation,” which is in partnership with the American Heart Association.

“We’re allowing kids to play safely,” Hamlin said via KDKA. “Y’all don’t have to think twice, and we’re doing the training so that everybody can be prepared.”

Hamlin was revived on the field after a collision in a 2022 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He recovered and returned to football last season, appearing in seven games, including the postseason.