‘I Think I’m Up For The Task’: LB Patrick Queen Believes He Can Become Ryan Shazier’s Successor

The Pittsburgh Steelers made an uncharacteristic splash during free agency by signing LB Patrick Queen to a three-year deal worth $41 million, the largest free agent contract the franchise has ever given out. Signing Queen filled a key position of need for Pittsburgh, addressing inside linebacker with a young, athletic, and productive player worth a quality investment after Pittsburgh had struck out on a handful of attempts to replace Ryan Shazier after he suffered a career-ending injury in 2017.

Queen was asked about the similarities between him and Shazier during Steelers OTAs.

“He flies to the ball… heavy hitter,” Queen said via video from Post-Gazette Sports’ YouTube channel. “[He’s] really the linebacker that could do it all, and I feel like I could do the same. I think that he definitely hit harder than me, but I still bring a thump. I think just all around, we both bring every element of a football player at the linebacker spot to this team. So, it’s definitely hell of a shoes to come and fill in, but I think I’m up for the task and I can’t wait.”

The Steelers signed Queen to be their version of Shazier after multiple failed bites at the apple. They attempted to replace Shazier by selecting LB Devin Bush in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but that failed miserably as Bush didn’t look like the same athletic playmaker he was after tearing his ACL in his rookie season. Pittsburgh attempted the veteran route as well, bringing in the likes of Mark Barron, Jon Bostic, and Myles Jack while also trading for Joe Schobert. None of those options paid dividends either as the Steelers moved off each player after just one season.

With LB Kwon Alexander still a street free agent recovering from a torn Achilles and LB Cole Holcomb working back from a serious knee injury himself, it was imperative that Pittsburgh bring in a player who can handle that three-down role in the middle of the defense. LB Elandon Roberts was asked to do that last year due to the number of injuries at the position even though Roberts operates best as a two-down thumper.

Queen’s game best models Shazier compared to every other option Pittsburgh has exhausted to this point, having similar traits. They include play speed, aggressiveness as a tackler, the ability to cover running backs and tight ends in space, as well as operate as a pass rusher on the blitz. Queen formed half of the dynamic duo in Baltimore the last couple years with LB Roquan Smith, the two terrorizing opposing offenses thanks to both being able to operate in all facets of the game.

Patrick Queen knows the expectations that are being placed upon him in Pittsburgh. Not only does he have to prove that he can continue his high caliber of play without his old running mate beside him in Smith. There are also expectations of him to match the style of play and production that Shazier brought this team over half a decade ago. As Queen said, Shazier’s shoes are big ones to fill. However, the 2023 Pro Bowler and four-year veteran has the traits to get it done, and the tape suggests that he will be the player that Pittsburgh has been searching for to lock down the inside linebacker position for a long time.