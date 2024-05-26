Depot After Dark: Tomlin’s Anniversary, Wilson’s Accuracy Reminiscent Of Roethlisberger, Former First-Round Pick Retires

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for May 25.

Mike Tomlin Wedding Anniversary

Mike Tomlin’s been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007, but despite the rigors of being an NFL head coach, he hasn’t let that stop him from having a successful marriage. Today is Tomlin’s 27th anniversary to his wife, Kiya. She posted an Instagram story to commemorate their engagement.

“Happy Anniversary to the one who holds us all together and is always there for me,” she wrote on Instagram.

With no OTAs today, Tomlin had time to celebrate the occasion with his wife and family. The Steelers get back to work on Tuesday for their fourth practice in Phase Three.

Russell Wilson Impressing With Accuracy

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth called Russell Wilson’s accuracy “pinpoint” earlier this week, and he’s not the only one impressed with Wilson. During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan on Friday, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly said that so far in practice, it’s been reminiscent of Ben Roethlisberger’s when he was a veteran with the Steelers.

“He was pretty accurate with some deep balls there. Tight spirals, very accurate. He was to that point where Ben [Roethlisberger] was later in his career, where he threw to a spot, threw to get guys open. That’s just veteran, that’s being around throwing 20,000 balls in your career where you can throw guys open a lot. You can tell that Russell Wilson has a lot of those characteristics.”

As Kaboly said, just the nature of being a veteran quarterback and throwing so many balls for so long can improve your accuracy and make you a better quarterback. Wilson’s also doing it at a point where there’s low stakes and not really while facing pressure, so it’s not a huge takeaway, but it’s a positive sign nonetheless. After Kenny Pickett struggled with his accuracy last season, having a veteran who can make the throws he needs to in Wilson is going to make the Steelers a better team.

Billy Price Retires

Former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick Billy Price announced his retirement today due to an “unprovoked pulmonary embolism,” he wrote on Instagram.

The 29-year-old Price was taken 21st overall by the Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft and also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants after playing his college football at Ohio State.

It’s always tough to see a player have to retire due to medical reasons, and we wish Price all the best as he moves on to his future endeavors and continues to manage his health.