Casey Hampton Recalls Being Humbled When Named To 75th Anniversary Team

If you were to name one of the most underrated Pittsburgh Steelers of all time, NT Casey Hampton would certainly be near the top of the list. As time keeps moving, memories fade and people forget things, like the fact Hampton was named to the Steelers 75th Anniversary team after only six playing years.

This past November, Hampton was on Longhorn Weekly, a University of Texas podcast, and was asked what it meant to be named to the Steelers 75th anniversary team while he was still playing.

“That was really humbling,” said Hampton. “Something I never really even dreamed or thought of. But, when I got that call and they let me know that, I was just really excited about that. That was like a really, really big deal. ‘Cause I really look up to those older guys who played back in the ’70s. A lot of great players and to be mentioned with those guys and to be in the same group with those guys, was a really, really huge deal for me.”

Hampton was listed as the nose tackle on that team, obviously, slotting next to legends Ernie Stautner, Joe Greene, Dwight White, and L.C. Greenwood. If you notice, that makes five defensive lineman. That is how good Hampton was only six years into his career.

Yet, despite being named to the all-time team while he was still an active player, Hampton is not a member of the Steelers Hall of Honor. Time moves quickly and there is a growing list of worthy names, but Hampton not being in is crazy. Especially when considering he made the Steelers All-Time team while he was still playing.

Hampton’s job wasn’t to get sacks (even though he had a huge one in Super Bowl XL). It was to clog up the middle and stuff the run. Hampton did that better than almost any of his peers. He made five Pro Bowls in his 12-year career and won two Super Bowls. There is no reason he should not be in the Steelers’ Hall of Honor.

Stats don’t tell the whole story, Hampton is a prime example of that. It is only a matter of time until the Steelers induct him into their Hall of Honor, but until that time comes there is a “Big-Snack” sized hole that needs to be filled.