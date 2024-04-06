Will Steelers Carry Five TE/FBs Under Arthur Smith?

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers keep five combined tight ends and fullbacks/h-backs?

The Steelers spent a good chunk of last season carrying four tight ends on the roster. After Pat Freiermuth suffered an injury early on, they promoted Rodney Williams from the practice squad. But Williams remained on the 53-man roster even after Freiermuth returned from the Reserve/Injured List.

All four tight ends from last year’s roster return for the Steelers in 2024, but now they’ve added another option. They recently signed McCole Pruitt, who has spent five years of his career working with Arthur offensive coordinator Smith.

Smith served as Pruitt’s tight ends coach in 2018 before acting as his offensive coordinator for two years in Tennessee. For the past two seasons Pruitt played under Smith as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Now, for the third time on the third different team in three different roles, they reunite on the Steelers.

We know that Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington are locks to make the 53-man roster at tight end. We shouldn’t consider any of the other three locks, but we can bet on at least two making the team. They very much could carry five, if they go light at other positions and Smith uses his tight ends.

The one not yet named is Connor Heyward, the younger brother of Steelers legend Cameron Heyward. He played over 400 snaps last year and is improving as a blocker. The Steelers do utilize him in pass-catching situations, and he’s even run the ball.

Heyward is also a staple of the Steelers’ special teams units. Williams served that same function, logging 189 snaps in his 13 games. He nearly recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown, and saved a touchdown on a fumble. On top of that, he helped special teams coordinator Danny Smith escape further injury.

Pruitt does play on special teams, but not extensively like Williams and Heyward. Notably, Smith has also shown the willingness to do without him. He didn’t initially bring him to Atlanta even though Pruitt was a free agent in 2021. He originally signed to the Falcons practice squad, where he might wind up with the Steelers.

But at the same time, he’s also a link to his offense and can help Smith install his scheme. Pruitt can help show the Steelers how to do things. He’s also an asset as a blocker and situational pass-catcher. Don’t be surprised if all five of these guys are on the 53.

