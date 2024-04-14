What Other Teams Have Notable Steelers Prospects Had Pre-Draft Visits With?

We now have a nearly complete list of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pre-draft visits from various credible reports and can focus in on prospects that have a higher chance of being selected by the team. Last year, for instance, four players from the pre-draft visit list ended up being drafted by the team. A fifth was signed later in the season in CB Darius Rush.

CBS Sports compiled a list of reported pre-draft visits for all 32 NFL teams. That is 960 pre-draft visits to attempt to track, and possibly more with local prospects not counting against the limit.

The Steelers can only select these players if they are available when it comes time for them to submit their draft card. With that being said, what other teams have notable Steelers prospects met with? The list is only as good as the reporting on each individual team, so not every visit is known.

CB Andru Phillips – Kentucky (7)

Reported Teams: Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

WR Malachi Corley – Western Kentucky (8)

Reported Teams: Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OL Troy Fautanu – Washington (6)

Reported Teams: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers

DL Braden Fiske – Florida State (3)

Reported Teams: Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.- Florida (1)

Reported Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers

DL Darius Robinson – Missouri (3)

Reported Teams: Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans

OT Taliese Fuaga – Oregon State (3)

Reported Teams: Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers

OT Amarius Mims – Georgia (5)

Reported Teams: Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers

C Zach Frazier – West Virginia (1)

Reported Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers

DL Maason Smith – LSU (4)

Reported Teams: Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers

CB Nate Wiggins – Clemson (1)

Reported Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Luke McCaffrey – Rice (2)

Reported Teams: Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers

CB Max Melton – Rutgers (1)

Reported Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Adonai Mitchell – Texas (1)

Reported Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers

C Jackson Powers-Johnson – Oregon (5)

Reported Teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers

OL Graham Barton – Duke (2)

Reported Teams: Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears

OT Tyler Guyton – Oklahoma (5)

Reported Teams: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Xavier Legette – South Carolina (1)

Reported Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Cooper DeJean – Iowa (1)

Reported Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Ladd McConkey – Georgia (3)

Reported Teams: Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers