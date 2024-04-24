Tony Pauline Believes Steelers Can Land C Zach Frazier At 51

One of the principal debates among Pittsburgh Steelers fandom in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft is whether they can avoid the center position in the first round and still land a Zach Frazier or a Jackson Powers-Johnson on the second day of the draft.

Center is the biggest hole on the roster but tackle also needs a significant upgrade. Tackle is a more valuable position, and the tackle depth in this class is very strong on top of that. Accordingly, many believe the stars align for the Steelers to exploit that opportunity and go for the tackle.

If that is the approach the Steelers take, then reporter Tony Pauline believes they can still get their center. While he projects that they take C Graham Barton in the first round, he doesn’t see a run on centers.

Asked on 93.7 The Fan if he thinks Zach Frazier is a potential option in the second round at 51, he told hosts Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller that he thinks he will be there. “I actually have Zach Frazier going to Tampa Bay with the 57th pick, because I’ve got a lot of edge rushers and I’ve got a lot of receivers going in the early part of Round 1”, he said.

Frazier is universally regarded as one of the top centers in this class, along with Barton and Jackson Powers-Johnson. The closer we get to the draft, however, the more confident I get Frazier and Powers-Johnson fall to Round 2. I don’t know that either or both reach past 50, but it’s certainly a possibility.

The thing is, while these three centers receive all the press, experts and teams know the position is deeper. Many believe there is depth into the third day of the draft that can land starting-caliber players. Steelers general manager Omar Khan seemed to suggest as much recently.

Opinions start to vary much more once you get past the top three names, of course, but you’ll find fans of players such as Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Beaux Limmer, and Hunter Nourzad. The reality is that the overwhelming majority of starting centers are not first- or second-round picks.

Jason Kelce was a sixth-round pick, by the way. Established starters like David Andrews and Corey Linsley went in the fifth round or even undrafted. You can go through the list, and you’ll see that only a handful of centers who are starting are early draft picks. And we’re supposed to believe that only three centers in this year’s class can play.

Not only that, but all of them will begin their careers with teams drafting in the top 50. Can we see three centers off the board in the top 50 picks? Of course it’s possible, but if it doesn’t happen, it’s no cause for surprise.

I do think Jackson Powers-Johnson is more likely to make it to 51 than Zach Frazier, personally. I don’t see both of them reaching that point. But one of them at least certainly may.