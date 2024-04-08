The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Draft Day Trade Scenarios, CB Pre-Draft Visits, WKU WR Malachi Corley Fit & More

Season 14, Episode 112 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about former Rutgers CB Max Melton reportedly having a pre-draft visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. We discuss how he would fit in with the Steelers and how we have yet to find anyone from the organization at his pro day.

We talk about the Steelers possibly double-dipping at the cornerback position in this year’s draft.

The Steelers have seemingly shown quite a bit of interest in former Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley throughout the pre-draft process, so we discuss what the tape and analytics say about him and his potential fit in Pittsburgh.

Will the Steelers trade up or down in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft? Alex and I discuss those possibilities in this show and go over the history of first-round trades made by the Steelers dating back to 2000. We also talk about which round in this year’s draft that the Steelers are most likely to trade up in and why.

Former Ferris State CB Shon Stephens will reportedly come to Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit, so Alex and I discuss the cousin of CB Joey Porter Jr. just a little in this show. We also discuss slot cornerback options for the Steelers in this year’s draft and the five players we think the team might target.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 68-minute episode, and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

