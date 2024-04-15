Season 14, Episode 115 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, which was recorded late Sunday evening, Alex Kozora and I go over his Sunday post which recapped the “Blue’s Clues” related to the Pittsburgh Steelers and their possible first round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

We discuss the short list of players that qualify to be the Steelers first round draft pick this year based solely on GM Omar Khan and HC Mike Tomlin being present at their respective pro days. We spend extra time discussing if one of three Alabama products on the list could wind up being Pittsburgh’s first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Alex and I also discuss which players have the best chance of breaking the Khan/Tomlin pro day attendance streak this year.

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk was back in the news because of something his agent tweeted on Sunday, and we tell you why. We also discuss the Steelers’ biggest hurdles to get over when it comes to them possibly trading for one of Aiyuk or Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins.

Alex has started his annual “What The Steelers Look For” studies when it comes to the NFL Draft and specific positions and with his post on the tackle now up on the site, we review what the data says. We discuss the two tacklers the Steelers seem most likely to draft after the first round if they fail to address the position with their first selection.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 70-minute episode, and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers' Blue's Clues List, Tackle Measurable Study, Brandon Aiyuk Latest & More

