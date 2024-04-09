Steelers Select Washington OT Troy Fautanu In Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers’ focus has been mostly on right tackle prospects this draft process, like Amarius Mims, JC Latham, and Taliese Fuaga, they have shown a large amount of interest in Washington LT Troy Fautanu. College scout Mark Bruener and OL Coach Pat Meyer were present at his pro day and reportedly had a private meeting with him prior to the event. He also has a reported pre-draft visit scheduled with the Steelers. The draft clues are starting to pile up in his favor to suggest the Steelers are more than just a little interested in making him their first-round pick when the draft kicks off on April 25.

CBS Sports published a new mock draft on Tuesday morning and has the Steelers selecting Fautanu. Here is what Garrett Podell wrote about the pick:

“The 2023 Morris Trophy winner (the best offensive lineman in the Pac-12) is the type of lineman the Steelers need: a real deal left tackle. He shores up the left tackle spot opposite 2023 first-round pick right tackle Broderick Jones.”

The logic may not be totally on point there as GM Omar Khan stated at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine that Jones was drafted to be a left tackle and will eventually end up back there. Their primary goal if they choose to add a tackle should be getting somebody who can play on the right side. But the fact remains that the Steelers have shown a lot of interest in Fautanu.

He played on the left side at the University of Washington, though it was a little different there with a left-handed quarterback. Typically left tackles are protecting the blind side, but that wasn’t the case with Michael Penix Jr. in Washington.

Fautanu is also an interesting case because he could just as easily kick inside to guard where his body type may be a little better suited. At just 6036, 317 pounds, he is a little under the ideal size for an NFL tackle. He does make up for that lack of height with 34 1/2-inch arms.

He had a solid day at the NFL Scouting Combine in March, running a 5.01-second 40-yard dash and jumping a 32.5-inch vertical. He is athletic, explosive, and has great pedigree as a high performer for multiple seasons in college for a team that played for the national championship last season.

While Fautanu may be a fine player worthy of the 20th pick, it would create a bit of an odd situation in Pittsburgh. The Steelers would be forced to keep Jones on the right side more than likely unless they think Fautanu can make the switch over to the right. There is also a chance Fautanu could eventually kick inside to guard with James Daniels in the final year of his contract and Isaac Seumalo 30 years old.

For an in-depth profile on Fautanu, check out my scouting report below: