Steelers Host Two Prospects For Pre-Draft Visits Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting a pair of 2024 NFL Draft prospects for pre-draft visits on Monday. According to The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski, Rutgers CB Max Melton and Iowa DL Logan Lee are at the team facility today.

Melton’s visit was known yesterday with him sharing a photo of being in Pittsburgh. One of the draft’s top slot corners, he played inside and outside at Rutgers. Physical and aggressive, Melton possesses good ball skills with eight career interceptions and is also a special teams ace, blocking four career punts. He’s ticketed as a Day 2 pick though it’s harder to predict if he’ll be selected in Round 2 or Round 3. The Steelers have a clear need at slot corner with Chandon Sullivan still a free agent and the team releasing Patrick Peterson.

Lee is a well-built lineman from Iowa, weighing in at 6053, 281 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, though his arm length is below-average at 32 1/4-inches. A consistently productive player for the Hawkeyes, Lee recorded 158 career tackles in college (18.5 for a loss) along with nine sacks. In 2023, he racked up 55 stops (5.5 for a loss) and three sacks.

Our Tom Mead summed Lee up in our scouting report, writing:

“Overall, Lee has very good starting experience and a very good motor. He plays with solid snap quickness and good pad level. Good hands and play strength allow him to yank blockers out of the way, and he displays flashes to rush the passer. He played a lot of 2-gap defense with the ability to shed blockers. He has quickness to get in gaps, high effort and good chase get him around the ball often.”

Generally, the second week of April is the final week for pre-draft visitors so the Steelers should be busy over the next few days filling up their list.