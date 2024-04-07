Steelers Draft ‘Ideal Center’ Jackson Powers-Johnson In Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft

As we inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft which is now just 18 days away, the number of mock drafts being published by draftniks online is kicking into overdrive. The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the 20th pick in the first round, and many of the mock drafts are following the trend of the Steelers addressing their offensive line with their top pick. CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli posted a mock draft on Sunday afternoon and had the Steelers selecting Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson. Here is what he wrote:

“If I could design my ideal center, it’d be Jackson Powers-Johnson. Everything from his size, shape, and demeanor aligns perfectly with what I want from the position. He’s also much more athletic than his build would have you believe at first glance. He can handle himself in open space.”

Drafting a center in the first round isn’t necessarily the best value, but there is little question that it is the biggest immediate need for the Steelers. The free agent market for centers has dried up, and with no clear option on the roster to be the Week 1 starter, the Steelers must come out of the draft with a center. The big question is, if the Steelers pass on a center in round one, will one of the top three be available to them at pick 51 in the second round?

History suggests that one of them will be available at pick 51 with an average of two centers being taken in the top two rounds over the last ten drafts. But there are a number of center-needy teams, and all it takes is one to be taken earlier than expected to start a run on the position. In this mock, for example, Graham Barton was taken with the 16th overall selection by the Seattle Seahawks.

GM Omar Khan said that the team owes it to themselves to find the next great Steelers center. For the majority of franchise history they have been blessed with excellent centers such as Mike Webster, Dermontti Dawson, Jeff Hartings, and Maurkice Pouncey. Centers may not be as premium of a position as tackle is, but they are one of two positions that touch the ball on every single play. They also typically act as the brains of the offensive line, helping relay callouts to make sure both sides are on the same page.

If the Steelers feel that they would be in danger of missing out in round two then they may very well be zeroed in on center with the 20th overall pick on Apr. 25th.

Notably, four tackles were taken prior to the Steelers’ pick in this mock draft. In this scenario, they would have their choice between Amarius Mims or JC Latham at tackle, or even Nate Wiggins at corner.