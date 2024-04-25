Steelers Depot Mock Draft (Depot Crew)

Finishing up our 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers mock drafts with a final grouping from a chunk of our Steelers Depot draft crew. All these guys and gals helped us in the pre-draft process, attending the All-Star games, NFL Scouting Combine, and writing up scouting reports and other draft coverages.

Below is a read-out of their Steelers mock draft predictions round-by-round. I’ve sorted it into a table to make it easier for you guys to read and compare/contrast. It’s actually a screenshot of our tables because the number of columns would’ve caused it to be cut off otherwise.

We want to thank our Depot team members for their fantastic pre-draft coverage. And a big thank you to the readers and listeners for supporting us throughout the last several months.

Enjoy the draft.