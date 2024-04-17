Steelers Could Be Trade Partner For Teams Who Want QB Michael Penix

While we can’t guarantee much about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 draft plans, it’s nearly a lock they won’t be taking a quarterback in the first round. They’ve had their fill of major quarterback moves, shipping out Kenny Pickett and bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. But that doesn’t mean they won’t be involved in something Quarterback-Related next week.

In an interview with Dan Patrick Wednesday, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager hears teams could look to trade up for Washington QB Michael Penix if he falls in the mid-late first round. He told Patrick teams gave him pushback for not including Penix in the first round of his latest mock draft.

“Teams that are in the late 20s or teams who have potential quarterback needs who said they would expect there to be a trade up into the first round if he falls out of the Top 20,” Schrager said. “He’s not going to fall out of Day Two.”

Enter the Pittsburgh Steelers, sitting right on that line Schrager’s hearing at No. 20. If Penix slides that far, GM Omar Khan may receive phone calls from teams looking to move up. Schrager told Patrick he’s heard the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks as being the two teams most connected to Penix. The Raiders hold No. 13 while the Seahawks sit at N0. 16.

Could the Raiders look to move up for Michael Penix if they pass on him in the first round? Pulling off a deal would be tricky with their 44th overall selection, and passing on a quarterback only to move up for him isn’t common, but it has happened. The Baltimore Ravens made such a move with QB Lamar Jackson in 2018, initially taking TE Hayden Hurst before trading up to No. 32 for Jackson.

Are there other teams who might look to make a move? Are the Arizona Cardinals committed to Kyler Murray? What about the Detroit Lions, a team with a strong roster that has QB Jared Goff in the final year of his contract? The Cardinals pick at No. 27 and the Lions at No. 29, making them more logical dance partners for the Steelers. The Cardinals could give up No. 27 and No. 71 for him to move to 20. The Lions could trade No. 29 and No. 73. Both moves would keep Pittsburgh in the first round.

Pittsburgh’s quarterback future beyond 2024 is uncertain. However, the team has shown little interest in early-round quarterbacks, and whatever visit he reportedly had planned with the Steelers doesn’t seem to have materialized.

Schrager’s conversation and my comments here are speculation. Speculation fuels draft season until Round One begins. But for a Pittsburgh team with more needs than picks, trading down in the first round should be a consideration. And there might be enough interest to make a deal work.