Ryan Clark Believes Kenny Pickett Destined To Be ‘Lifelong Backup’

Rather than risk being the backup to Russell Wilson, quarterback Kenny Pickett asked for a ticket out of Pittsburgh. In true “volunteers, not hostages” form, the Steelers obliged, sending Pickett to Philadelphia. A place where he’ll definitely be the backup behind Eagles starter Jalen Hurts.

And for Ryan Clark, that’s all Pickett will be. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast Wednesday, Clark said Pickett’s future is his present. A No. 2 quarterback.

“From what I hear, Kenny Pickett actually had an opportunity to compete there,” Clark told Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, referring to Pickett competing in Pittsburgh. “And he didn’t want it. So now he’s going to be a lifelong backup.”

While the exact details of Pickett’s exit from the Steelers probably aren’t fully known, and there’s been plenty of rumors, Mike Tomlin confirmed Pickett asked for a “change of scenery.” Reportedly, Pickett felt misled over how the Steelers handled their quarterback situation this offseason, the front office shifting from confidence in Pickett being the team’s starter to Wilson having “pole position” after signing a one-year deal with the team. Combine that with the struggles of his first two years, including a sophomore season that saw him end the year as a healthy backup to Mason Rudolph, and Pickett likely understood he didn’t have much of a future in Pittsburgh.

The question becomes: what NFL future does he have? Playing time will be non-existent in Philadelphia unless Hurts goes down with an injury. A possibility, to any quarterback, but Hurts has generally been durable and played through injuries. He started all 17 games last year and started apiece 15 during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Clark’s comments are direct and harsh but in-line with what he said prior to Wilson signing and the Steelers trading Pickett away. In early March, Clark made it clear Pickett wasn’t the answer.

“Kenny Pickett is not going to be your leader to the promised land of excellence. And if he’s not, I do believe it is time to do something to make it different at that position,” he said.

In the end, even if it wasn’t Pittsburgh’s intention, that scenario played out. Pickett is gone, replaced by Wilson and Justin Fields as the Steelers look to jump-start a passing game that’s been lifeless the past two seasons.

Ultimately, the correct answer to “which QB of the 2022 class is worth a first-round pick,” a discussion that consumed that year, is “no one.” At least, none of the names thought to be in the running. Multiple of the top quarterbacks in the class are already on a new team. Sam Howell’s in Seattle after being drafted by Washington while Desmond Ridder is in Arizona after being taken by Atlanta. The best quarterback of the class was the final one drafted. Brock Purdy is benefitting from the San Francisco 49ers’ talented roster but has shown to be the most accurate and capable quarterback of the group.

