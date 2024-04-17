Roquan Smith On Patrick Queen Leaving For Steelers: ‘Still My Guy, But War Is War’

While the names and faces may change, the rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens is always fierce. However, when a prominent player like LB Patrick Queen signs with the Steelers after playing for the Ravens, it adds some extra spiciness. His former teammate, Roquan Smith, certainly feels that way.

Smith met with the media on Wednesday as the Ravens are starting their offseason program. He was asked about how he feels after Queen’s departure, and he had some thoughts, per the Ravens’ YouTube channel.

“It’s not weird at all,” Smith said. “Life happens, and he’s somewhere else right now. I got to tear his picture down in the linebacker room. So we have linebackers all over the wall. I need to probably make a video of me maybe punching it, something like that. Or maybe I’ll ask C-Hort (special teams coach Chris Horton) to get out there on special teams, maybe a punt play, and hopefully he stays to just get something with him. But no, I’m happy for him. I’m wishing him all the best, and it will be good to see him twice a year. He’s still my guy, but war is war. That’s what it is.”

Smith said this largely with a big grin on his face, so it’s easy to tell that he is having fun with the discussion. Smith and Queen played together for almost two full seasons after the Ravens traded for Smith in October 2022.

There are even those who say Queen only succeeded because of the addition of Smith. However, Queen has consistently been good around the line of scrimmage, posting at least nine tackles for a loss in every season. His career-high of 10 tackles for a loss came in 2021 without Smith.

Regardless, it’s fun to see how Smith still feels about his former teammate despite signing with the enemy. Whether we get to see the two go at it on special teams remains to be seen, but we do know it would be quite entertaining.

Obviously, Smith is already having some fun with Queen leaving. Will we see a video of him punching Queen’s picture? I would doubt it, but you know that would blow up on social media.