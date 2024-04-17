Report: Steelers One Of Four Teams Iowa CB Cooper DeJean Has Visited With

The Pittsburgh Steelers have met with several defensive backs throughout the pre-draft process toward their 30-visit limit. One prospect who was tied up with medicals for most of the pre-draft process was Iowa CB Cooper DeJean. Ian Rapoport reported on X this morning that DeJean only had four days available for visits due to medical rechecks and a postponed pro day workout.

#Iowa CB Cooper DeJean, a likely first-rounder who impressed at his Pro Day, only had four days available for Top 30 visits due to Combine rechecks (fractured fibula) and his late Pro Day. He spent those days with: The #Steelers, #Seahawks, #Bills and #Eagles. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2024

Given that he only had four available days to do visits, and he came to Pittsburgh, he either sensed a strong interest from the Steelers and wanted to make sure to get a visit with them or he only received a few invites.

DeJean tested very well at his individual pro day despite missing most of the process with a fractured fibula. His solid testing is made more impressive by the fact that he couldn’t prepare the same way that other prospects were able to.

He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and jumped an impressive 38.5-inch vertical. He also measured in at 6005, 202 pounds, with 31 1/8-inch arms. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy posted his full results on X.

Iowa CB Cooper Dejean Pro-Day HT: 6005

WT: 202

HAND: 9 3/4

ARM: 31 1/8

WING: 78

40-YD: 4.45/4.42 (NFL scout ⏱️)

10-YD: 1.52/1.55

VJ: 38.5

BJ: 10'4"

no shuttles — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 8, 2024

He also has a lot of experience as a punt returner. Mike Tomlin doesn’t often use defensive players to return punts, but Calvin Austin III didn’t excel in the role last season like many thought he could. Regardless of if he returns punts, DeJean’s athleticism can be deployed on multiple special teams units early in his career.

In three years at Iowa, he totaled 120 tackles, 85 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, seven interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, and 13 passes defensed. He also returned 31 punts for 406 yards and one touchdown. He only returned one kickoff, so he doesn’t have as much experience on that unit.

The Steelers have a need at corner opposite Joey Porter Jr. past 2024. They acquired CB Donte Jackson from the Carolina Panthers in the trade involving WR Diontae Johnson, but he is on just a one-year deal. DeJean has the versatility to play multiple different positions in the secondary, and some have speculated he could move to safety. Iowa used him primarily on the outside, but he logged 163 slot snaps and 113 as a box safety over the last two seasons.

DeJean fits a need, but will he be available to the Steelers when they could be looking for a corner? He joins Nate Wiggins as the only two projected first-round defensive backs with whom the Steelers have met. CB Andru Phillips has also been receiving some late buzz to be in that conversation. The interest is enough to where the Steelers could conceivably take a corner in the first round, but it would put them in a bind for their other, more urgent positions of need.

For me, the third round feels like the sweet spot to add secondary help, but if DeJean slides to pick 51 due to the medicals that held him back for most of the process, then the Steelers could take a chance on the versatile and athletic prospect.