‘Probably Not At 20’: Ray Fittipaldo Doesn’t See Steelers Selecting WVU’s Zach Frazier In First Round

In nine days the 2024 NFL Draft will get underway in Detroit, ending months and months of endless speculation regarding each and every pick in the first round, and plenty of prospects as potential fits for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seven rounds of the draft.

For now, though, that speculation continues. On Tuesday, the Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo added to that speculation. In his weekly chat with readers of the P-G, Fittipaldo stated that the Steelers probably won’t select West Virginia center Zach Frazier in the first round, though a Day 2 selection of the West Virginia product seems more realistic from a Steelers standpoint.

The Steelers have a glaring need at the center position. In late February, Pittsburgh cut two-year starting center Mason Cole, opening up a major hole at the position as Pittsburgh had no clear-cut backup behind him on the roster. The Steelers never filled the hole in free agency or via trade, either, leaving veteran guard Nate Herbig as a potential answer at the center position.

Of course, the 2024 NFL Draft could provide that answer in a big way at the position, with names like Duke’s Graham Barton, Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson and Frazier as players the Steelers have shown significant interest in throughout the pre-draft process.

Frazier seems to be the most popular of the bunch to the fan base, but Fittipaldo threw some cold water on that Tuesday. Asked by a reader if the Steelers would pick the West Virginia standout at No .20 overall as he continues to generate more buzz, Fittipaldo downplayed it.