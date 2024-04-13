NFL O-Line Coach Evaluates Center Class, Talks Barton And Powers-Johnson

No, the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be taking their draft cues from the Cincinnati Bengals. But it’s not often we hear evaluations from those on the inside. Last month, Bengals’ offensive line coach Frank Pollack joined Dave Lapham’s In The Trenches podcast to discuss the top offensive line names of the 2024 class. Several of which overlap with who has been on the Steelers’ radar, including centers Graham Barton and Jackson Powers-Johnson. The interview, to be clear, took place before free agency.

Pollack weighed in on Duke’s Barton and Oregon’s Powers-Johnson, offering praise for both prospects. He started with Barton, noting his experience playing center and left tackle.

“He’s the guy that played center his freshman year,” Pollack said. “Started a lot of games at center, then found his way out at tackle. So that speaks to his athleticism and being able to play in space. His ability to obviously run the show.”

Barton filled in at center as a freshman in 2020 when injuries rocked the Blue Devils’ depth chart. Since his sophomore season, he held down the fort at left tackle, playing well and turning himself into one of the country’s top offensive tackles. Despite his 6-5 frame, a lack of ideal length, coming in under the 33-inch threshold, will likely push him back inside at the next level. Dave Bryan’s made a strong case for why teams needing a guard could have interest though if the Steelers make him their pick, it’ll be at center.

Pollack acknowledged a move inside is Barton’s likely path but said his effort and flexibility will endear himself well to coaches.

“He is a non-stop high effort, motor guy. He can play at the second level. He was fun to watch. He’s got obviously a lot of position flex.”

Likely a first round pick, it’s a matter of what team selects him. He could be selected in the Top 15 or with the Steelers’ pick at 20 but he’s unlikely to make it out of the Top 32.

Powers-Johnson is viewed as the top more conventional center. Though he’s only a one-year starter, he’s played the pivot throughout the majority of his career and was named college football’s best center in 2023. Big and strong, Pollack praised his demeanor.

“You could see his passion on tape for sure. He’ll give you some fist pumps…he’ll give you some fist pumps after a good block, or they score a touchdown and running it up the middle right off of him somewhere.”

Perhaps not the most glowing endorsement overall, noting his energy but not commenting much on his play, and could signal rumblings the NFL isn’t as high on Powers-Johnson as draftniks. Unfortunately, Zach Frazier’s name didn’t come up. It would’ve been nice to hear Pollack’s thoughts and if he sounded higher on Frazier compared to Powers-Johnson.

Offensive line might not be at the top of the Bengals’ needs but it’s an area they could upgrade. LG Cordell Volson is far from a top name while C Ted Karras is 31 and entering the final year of his contract.

Check out the full episode below.