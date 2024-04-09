NFL Analyst Says C Jackson Powers-Johnson In First Round Is What Steelers ‘Should Do’

Most mock drafts come from the standpoint of what people think teams will do. NFL.com analyst Adam Rank took a different approach to what teams should do, in his opinion. As it turns out, the two are the same for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rank has the Steelers selecting Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson with the 20th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here is what Rank wrote about the pick:

“When pondering teams that could take a center in the first round, the Steelers top the list. I mean, that would be so on-brand for you, Pittsburgh. Not to mention, Justin Fields always suffered in Chicago because there was a turnstile at the pivot. Get this right, and my guy Justin can be great for you. I really feel that.”

It is hard to argue against a center for the Steelers in the first round. There may be higher value positions that they could address like offensive tackle or receiver, but they also aren’t as urgent of needs compared to center. The three center prospects that the Steelers have shown interest in—the ones that could start early on—are all in danger of being off the board by the Steelers’ second-round pick at 51 overall.

Over the last ten drafts, an average of two centers have been taken through the first and second rounds, so history is on the Steelers’ side, but there are a number of center-needy teams. Matters are further complicated because Graham Barton could be viewed as a tackle or guard, which could push him up some teams’ draft boards.

The Seattle Seahawks pick at 16 and could very well be targeting whichever center they view as the top prospect. Many think that is Powers-Johnson. Other reports have indicated that Powers-Johnson is unlikely to be a top-25 pick. If he is available at pick 20, the Steelers will have to think long and hard about their chances of having one fall to them on day two.

While they have yet to bring in Powers-Johnson for a pre-draft visit, there are still several slots left on their 30-visit limit, and he very well could be one of them in the coming days. They met with him at the Senior Bowl early in the process and sent OL coach Pat Meyer to his pro day.

GM Omar Khan said the team owes it to themselves to find the next great Steelers center. If they think that is Powers-Johnson, then picking him at 20 should be a no-brainer.