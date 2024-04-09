New Contract Details For Steelers TE MyCole Pruitt

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent TE MyCole Pruitt to a one-year contract last week and on Tuesday morning the financial details associated with that deal were made public after being filed with the NFLPA.

As expected, it’s a veteran benefit deal for Pruitt and one that totals out to just $1.26 million. It includes a base salary of $1.21 million and a possible roster bonus of $50,000. There is no guaranteed money in the deal with no signing bonus given.

As a veteran benefit contract, only $985,000 of Pruitt’s base salary will count against the Steelers’ 2024 salary cap. That is the minimum amount for a player with at least two credited NFL seasons. The possible roster bonus amount of $50,000 will also count against the cap as it is considered likely to be earned.

Pruitt enters the Steelers’ Rule 51 with his cap charge and displaces a player with a salary of $915,000. This means that the Steelers effectively used $120,000 in available salary cap space to sign Pruitt.

Pruitt, 32, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Southern Illinois. He has since played for the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and Atlanta Falcons. For his NFL career, Pruitt has registered 71 receptions for 748 yards and 12 touchdowns on 96 total targets. He has played in 109 NFL games to date.

With the signing of Pruitt, the Steelers are now $12,075,998 under the cap with their 2024 Rule of 51 amount.