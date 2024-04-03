New Contract Details For Steelers DL Dean Lowry

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran DL Dean Lowry to a two-year contract last week, and the details related to that deal have finally surfaced. The deal, according to former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports, totals out at $5 million.

Lowry’s deal, according to Corry, includes a signing bonus of $1.25 million and base salaries in 2024 and 2025 of $1.25 million and $2.5 million, respectively. This structure results in the 2024 and 2025 cap charges for Lowry being $1.875 million and $3.125 million, respectively.

The annual cash flow for Lowry is an even split as he will earn $2.5 million in 2024 and another $2.5 million in 2025 if he remains under contract. That’s not a surprising split overall due to him being a veteran on a two-year deal.

Lowry enters the Steelers’ Rule 51 with his cap charge and displaces a player with a salary of $915,000. This means that the Steelers effectively used $960,000 in available salary cap space to sign Lowry.

Lowry, originally selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers via Northwestern, has registered 266 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 34 quarterback hits, 15.5 sacks, one interception, 17 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and five fumble recoveries. He also has one defensive touchdown to his credit to date.

In 2023, Lowry played for the Minnesota Vikings, logging 237 total snaps on defense and 39 more on special teams. The Vikings terminated his contract on March 12. The Steelers had previously been interested in Lowry in 2016, as they brought him in for a pre-draft visit that year.

The Steelers are currently $12,195,998 under the cap, with all signed players accounted for. At the time of this post, they had 74 players under contract.