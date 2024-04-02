Mina Kimes, Nate Tice Debatę Best Path For Steelers In First Round Of NFL Draft

Following a rather busy free agency period for the Pittsburgh Steelers that also saw them pretty active on the trade market, some of the biggest needs for the franchise entering the 2024 NFL Draft are coming more and more into focus for the Black and Gold.

As things currently stand, offensive tackle, center, wide receiver and cornerback are the biggest needs for Pittsburgh. The Steelers have no true center on the roster and are set to roll with the bookend tackle pairing of Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones again, while the team has yet to replace wide receiver Diontae Johnson and doesn’t have much depth at cornerback.

Knowing this, ESPN’s Mina Kimes and The Athletic’s Nate Tice, in the latest episode of “The Mina Kimes Show” on YouTube debated the best path forward for the Steelers at No. 20 in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Unsurprisingly, Kimes and Tice debated the likes of LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Thomas was the first player Kimes brought up for the Steelers at No. 20 overall. Thomas, who hauled in 127 career passes at LSU across three seasons for 1,897 yards and 24 touchdowns, is considered one of the top receiving prospects in the draft, which is a class that is loaded at the position.

He measured in at 6027, 209 pounds with 32 3/4-inch arms, 9 3/4″ hands and ran a 4.33 40-yard dash, lighting up the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“I don’t love this value for them. I love Thomas Jr. as a player. I do think like they need a different kind of skill set in that offense,” Kimes said regarding Thomas for the Steelers at No. 20. “But he is, I think, the best receiver available. And then I’m gonna put Terrion Arnold ’cause cornerback is another need for them.”

Cornerback is certainly a need for the Steelers. Pittsburgh cut Patrick Peterson this offseason, lost James Pierre to the Commanders in free agency and allowed Levi Wallace and Chandon Sullivan to hit free agency without a move there. Though the Steelers acquired Donte Jackson in the Diontae Johnson trade with the Panthers, corner is still a major need.

The Steelers have shown some interest in Arnold, hosting him for a Pro Day dinner with head coach Mike Tomlin while also having a formal interview with him at the Combine.

For Tice, Arnold is the best move for the Steelers at No. 20 overall.

“I wanna build up that corner room. Enough with this kind of…Joey Porter Jr. was a standout player last year as a rookie. Get the other corner over there now and you don’t have to hodgepodge this position,” Tice said of a potential Arnold pairing for the Steelers in the first round. “So now, we get two talented corners with some pedigree. I would really like that. Arnold matches the Steelers’ mindset too. He plays the slot. He’s feisty, smart. Kinda feels like a Steelers corner.”

Arnold certainly looks and plays the part of a Steelers cornerback. He’s big, physical and an athletic specimen. The Steelers have shown that key interest in the Alabama cornerback, and it helps that former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor put Arnold through position drills at his Pro Day.

We’ll see if the Alabama standout is on the board at No. 20 when the draft rolls around, but there is obvious interest there, and he would plug a major hole for the Steelers defensively, solidifying the position for years to come opposite Porter.