Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,141)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,141 on this Thursday afternoon, I make an appeal to the Pittsburgh Steelers to bring back the gray facemasks for the 70s throwbacks, along with the yellow helmets from the 50s.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1141)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5618538583
6bc9mw6n