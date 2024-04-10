Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,133)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,133 on this Wednesday afternoon, I discuss why teams typically “double-dip” in the NFL draft, taking two of one position, and why it’s usually not their plan or intent.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1133)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7384744951
6bc9mw6n