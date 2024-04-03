Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,126)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 1,126 this Wednesday afternoon, I explain why you could argue for the Pittsburgh Steelers to avoid selecting an offensive tackle early in the 2024 NFL Draft, leaving Dan Moore Jr. on the left side and Broderick Jones on the right side.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1126)

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8763721409

