Kyle Long: ‘Exciting Stuff’ To Hear Mike Tomlin Praise Justin Fields

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields earlier this offseason, and the former first-round pick offers some exciting upside if the Steelers can get the most out of it. One person who is a fan of Fields and likes his fit in Pittsburgh is former Bears OL Kyle Long, who said on the BFR Podcast that he thinks Fields’ experience in Chicago as a starter will benefit him. He also said that Mike Tomlin praising Fields’ talent was “exciting” for people who like Fields.

“I think new air, new city, new opportunity, the experience behind him will benefit him greatly. You hear a guy like Mike Tomlin speak glowingly about Justin Fields, and Mike Tomlin doesn’t blow smoke. So to hear him talk about his talent, and it’s the tip of the iceberg, it’s exciting stuff for people who appreciate Justin Fields.”

Tomlin praised Fields’ talent and potential at the annual NFL League Meetings in March.

“He oozes talent and potential. He’s worn the responsibility of being a franchise quarterback, but still, he gets an opportunity to come in a community-like situation and learn from a guy that’s been doing it for over a decade. Man, there’s a lot of meat on that bone. I’m just excited about working to be a part of extracting it,” Tomlin said in his first comments after acquiring Fields.

While Russell Wilson might be in pole position when it comes to winning the starting job, he’ll turn 36 during the season. Tomlin’s been high on Fields since he came out of Ohio State, and he’s talked about watching him at his Pro Day and being a “window shopper.” It’s no secret that he’s high on Fields, and even if he doesn’t get an opportunity to start right out of the gate for the Steelers this season, his potential could make him an asset for the team down the line and a potential future starter.

His contract situation is an impediment right now, but the Steelers might look to work out an extension to keep Fields in Pittsburgh beyond 2024. But the potential is there, and it’s a good situation for Fields to get out of Chicago, where he never had much of a supporting cast around him. He now avoids a situation where he would’ve been a backup to a rookie quarterback. He can learn under Wilson and potentially get some snaps in specialized packages, and have an opportunity to potentially become a future starter.

So, if you’re a Fields fan like Long, it’s good to see him in a place where he can succeed. The Bears can now draft a quarterback, likely Caleb Williams, and try to get competitive after three seasons with Fields. Fields can take his experience and learn and grow in Pittsburgh under Tomlin, Wilson, and a team that will have more weapons around him. Hopefully, it can lead to some positive results for Fields and the Steelers at some point down the line.