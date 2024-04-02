John Harbaugh All Ears For Lamar Jackson’s Thoughts On Draft Prospects

For the first time, the Baltimore Ravens are planning an entire offseason knowing that they have a long-term commitment to QB Lamar Jackson. They signed him to a five-year contract extension in May last year. Around this time last year, he publicly stated that he requested that the Ravens trade him as a bargaining ploy.

It’s no surprise that he’s taking a more hands-on role this time around, then, and that the Ravens are listening. They did try to cater to him last year, the likely reason they paid up for Odell Beckham Jr. They also used yet another first-round draft pick at the wide receiver position, adding Zay Flowers in 2023.

While they’re not likely to take a skill player in the first round, however, they need to add more weapons. They lost both Beckham and Devin Duvernay this offseason, the latter also a decorated return man. They have holes along the offensive line, but if they can add weapons that fit what Jackson wants, they’re listening.

“He is looking at guys now”, head coach John Harbaugh said at the annual league meetings, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN, referring to Jackson’s scouting of college prospects. “He and I agree on a few guys. We haven’t disagreed on anybody yet. We’re sharing our vision together”.

As Hensley noted, Jackson did share his input last year as well, purportedly sending a list to Eric DeCosta. He broke down all of the wide receivers from the South Florida region, which included Flowers.

In addition to Flowers, the Ravens still have Rashod Bateman, and they also re-signed Nelson Agholor. Tylan Wallace is the only other current wide receiver, but they have an impressive pair of tight ends. Mark Andrews is annually lauded for his play, but Isaiah Likely broke out from his shadow last season.

The Ravens also added RB Derrick Henry this offseason. Though they lost Gus Edwards in free agency, they still have Justice Hill, with Keaton Mitchell rehabbing a torn ACL. They can also revisit J.K. Dobbins, their former second-round pick, also coming off a torn ACL.

Still, their primary focus must be on the offensive line after losing guards Kevin Zeitler and John Simpson. They also traded away RT Morgan Moses. Although they have some in-house options, none are ideal. They are hoping that Andrew Vorhees, a former top prospect who tore his ACL last year, proves he’s a starter.

Throwing to wide receivers has never been the foundation of a Lamar Jackson offense, truth be told. Since 2019, only Marquise Goodwin and Bateman have produced at least 1,000 total receiving yards. Flowers had 858 last season, however, the third-most single-season receiving yardage total for the Ravens in that time. Brown and Andrews each had one 1,000-yard season, the former just 1,008. Andrews has three of the top five seasons in that category and four of the top seven.