Greg Cosell Sees Benefit In Starting Justin Fields Over Russell Wilson

While the focus of playing quarterback revolves around what the position can do with their arm, Justin Fields’ legs give him a unique element to an NFL offense. So much so that analyst Greg Cosell believes if the Pittsburgh Steelers are all-in on a run-heavy offense, Fields should be their starter.

Cosell joined The Rich Eisen Show Monday to offer his viewpoint.

“Because he wants to run the football, and that’s important to him…I would almost think Justin Fields because of the quarterback run game element,” Cosell told Eisen. “Would actually give them a more diverse offense than with Russell Wilson. Neither Fields nor Wilson is a true timing, rhythm passer. Fields would give you more options offensively if he was the quarterback. Assuming that’s the way they want to play it. They want to run the ball with their two backs, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.”

That’s been the Steelers’ motto since last offseason. It took until the mid-way point of the 2023 season for Pittsburgh to put that plan into action, but they finished the latter half of last season as among the most successful ground-oriented teams. With the hire of OC Arthur Smith, they seem to be sticking to that mantra, and Smith’s offenses have had success with mobile quarterbacks. Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, a former college wide receiver, rushed for 11 touchdowns in his two seasons under Smith as the Titans had one of the league’s top rushing attacks.

Having Fields at quarterback would be another threat defenses would have to account for. The quarterback couldn’t be forgotten about as part of the defensive run fit, needing to respect and account for him in the read option game. That will require either dedicating a player to taking him, using different defensive tactics to try and defend the give and the keep (slant/scrape, “surf” technique), or bringing an extra player in the box to be +1. Having an even box count against the run, seven blockers versus seven defenders, puts the defense at a disadvantage when the quarterback can carry the ball himself.

While Cosell was open to Justin Fields being the guy, he understood and agreed with the Bears trading him to draft Caleb Williams, believing getting Fields to process defenses is a difficult task.

The Steelers’ calculation won’t come down to who can run the ball a few times per game. They need someone who can smartly run the offense, making plays while still protecting the football, and finishing off drives with points. Wilson, with his veteran experience and steadier play, is getting the initial nod because of it. But the job isn’t his in pen. He’ll have to prove he can play well, and if not, the door will open for Fields this summer.

Check out the full segment below.