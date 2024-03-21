Watch: The Hidden Element Justin Fields Brings

Bringing you guys another video today. So far, we’ve written film rooms on the good and bad of new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields. After primarily focusing on him as a passer, we’re looking in-depth at what he offers in the designed run game. His athleticism and mobility force defenses to play him and his offense differently, opening up new opportunities and matchups that the Steelers haven’t had in a long time.

In the video, we detail several examples. At the end, we take a look at how coverages will have to shift against him, too. Or else defenses pay the price.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

