Graziano On Steelers QB Competition: ‘Russell Wilson Will Have To Play Well To Hold Off Justin Fields’

We’re at the point in the NFL offseason where all eyes are squarely focused on the NFL draft. That doesn’t mean people aren’t keeping an eye on the Pittsburgh Steelers, though. While there is plenty of work to do on the roster, everyone wants to know about the quarterbacks. Will there be an actual quarterback competition between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields?

ESPN’s Dan Graziano thinks there will be. On Monday’s episode of ESPN NFL Live, Graziano was asked about whether Fields would be given a legitimate chance to compete during the offseason.

“Their offseason program doesn’t even start for another week,” Graziano said. “So there hasn’t really been an opportunity to even have a competition. But I don’t think there’s any doubt in anyone’s mind that if Justin Fields can show advancement and improvement… and if Russell Wilson doesn’t and starts to frustrate the coaching staff the way he did in Denver and at the end in Seattle, then it’s possible Justin could overtake him. Just look at the contract! Russell Wilson is getting a minimum-salary deal from the Pittsburgh Steelers. That doesn’t even guarantee you a spot on the roster. So certainly Russell Wilson will have to play well to hold off Justin Fields in camp.”

Quarterback competition has been at the heart of almost every moment since the Steelers’ season ended in the Wild Card Round. It was the biggest topic that was brought up repeatedly every time head coach Mike Tomlin spoke. Same for general manager Omar Khan and team owner Art Rooney II.

Despite the complete overhaul of the quarterback room, those questions haven’t gone away. Will it be Wilson, or will it be Fields? Well, we knew that at some point, Fields would be given the chance to compete. Among plenty of others, Graziano thinks that Steelers competition will be from the start of team activities.

Graziano also mentions that Wilson isn’t getting paid much at all by the Steelers. That means the team isn’t tied down to starting him come Week One.

As for Wilson not even making the team? Earlier this offseason, Adam Schefter reported that an NFL executive could see the Steelers moving on from Wilson if Fields outplays him. While financially, that’s true, it would make almost no sense. The Steelers have a team-friendly veteran quarterback who could step in if things go wrong.

Either way, offseason activities and training camp are going to be very interesting for the Steelers.