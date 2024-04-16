Fittipaldo: Rob King Is ‘Name To Watch’ As Possible Bill Hillgrove Successor

Bill Hillgrove, the iconic voice of the Pittsburgh Steelers, retired after last season, leaving a massive void to fill as the Steelers’ play-by-play announcer. Hillgrove called games for three decades, working alongside fellow Pittsburgh legend Myron Cope for 14 years, and calling four Super Bowls, including both the 2005 and 2008 Super Bowl wins.

Ray Fittipaldo, Steelers beat writer for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, believes that Pittsburgh sportscaster Rob King could be a prime candidate for the open job.

In his weekly Q&A chat, Fittipaldo said “Rob King is a name to watch,” when asked who might serve as the next play-by-play announcer for the Steelers.

King has worked as an anchor for FSN Pittsburgh since he moved to the city in 2000, covering all things Pittsburgh sports, with a particular focus on the Pirates and Penguins. King was born in Cooperstown, N.Y., but after moving to Pittsburgh, he expressed how much he loved the city, particularly the passion and loyalty of the Pittsburgh sports fan base. King’s amiable nature, respected analysis, and decades of on-air experience discussing Pittsburgh sports make him an ideal candidate for the Steelers’ play-by-play job.

It will be tough for anyone to fill the shoes of someone like Bill Hillgrove, who voiced so many incredible moments that Steelers fans today would reminisce on as some of their fondest memories. But King could be a fantastic choice: a simple, family man who wants nothing more than to talk sports in a city that he loves.

The Steelers should be looking to fill the opening sooner rather than later, providing a new play-by-play announcer to work alongside color commentator Craig Wolfley, who began calling Steelers games in 2021. Wolfley and the future play-by-play announcer may not have the same aura as Cope and Hillgrove, but who’s to say they can’t voice the next era of legendary Steelers moments.

Whether it’s King or another candidate, Steeler Nation will warmly welcome the new play-by-play announcer, and we’d love more than anything for the football team and announcing crew to provide some eternal memories in the coming years.