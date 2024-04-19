Fittipaldo: Consensus In Steelers Organization Is They Need ‘Plug-And-Play Offensive Lineman’, Not Project

The mainstream media would have you believe that the Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a few good offensive linemen. The mainstream media would be correct in this instance. But when it comes to the top of the draft, they have a specific objective in mind, according to Ray Fittipaldo.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter hopped onto 93.7 The Fan on Thursday to discuss the draft. He set the tone for what the Steelers are setting out to accomplish in the first round regarding the trenches. “There really is a consensus in that building that they need a plug-and-play offensive lineman”, he said. In other words, they’re not looking to draft a project. They believe they need a Day 1 starter.

“If it comes down to, like, [DB Cooper] DeJean and [OT Amarius] Mims and they don’t think Mims is that guy, then maybe it would be DeJean in that situation”, Fittipaldo added of the Steelers’ intentions. He is, of course, speculating in that situation. But they’re likely quite high on DeJean, who also fills another one of their big needs and represents good value.

Fittipaldo does add that he still expects the Steelers to draft an offensive lineman. After all, Mims isn’t the only decent lineman who is going to be available 20 spots in. And all of them have more experience than does Mims, so are more likely to be prepared to play immediately. But the draft on the whole breaks for them very well in a way that leaves them with options.

“They’re in a good position because they have a lot of need at number 20 and you can just sit there and take the best player available at several of those positions”, Fitipaldo said. “They’re not locked into taking a right tackle or a center or a corner or a receiver. They can just sit back, relax, and whoever the highest-rated player is on the board at that point, they could take him and feel pretty good about it”.

Of the positions listed, I think wide receiver is the least likely. For not the least reason, wide receiver might be the deepest position in the draft in terms of quality and quantity. You are more likely to find a third-round starter than at any other premium position this year.

But I could definitely see the Steelers going defense with a player like Cooper DeJean if the linemen aren’t there. The thing is, I think there’s enough first-round offensive line depth that a suitable lineman is bound to be there. That leaves this more in the realm of a thought experiment, then, than a practical matter, in all likelihood. But anything’s possible, and once a run on a position begins, it’s hard to stop.