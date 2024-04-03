Ferris St CB Shon Stephens, Cousin Of Joey Porter Jr., Thinks He’ll Visit Steelers Soon

Ferris State CB Shon Stephens worked out at Michigan State’s Pro Day, where he was watched by Steelers personnel. Stephens, the cousin of Joey Porter Jr. and nephew of former Steelers OLB Joey Porter, said he thinks he will visit the Steelers soon for a pre-draft visit.

“I think I’m gonna end up visiting with the Steelers, coming soon though,” Stephens said on Draft Dreams with Andrew DiCecco.

Stephens also talked about how the elder Porter is a mentor for him and someone who was there for him when he was struggling with the decision to play Division II football and someone he looks up to.

“He was really there for me through those rough times, he’s always been there, hard on us in the backyard and the weight room, and he’s always been motivational and inspirational so we’ve always looked up to him in those areas for sure,” Stephens said.

He also said that as part of his pre-draft training, he’ll work out at Porter’s house and weight room and compete with Porter Jr. and his cousins and brothers while they work out.

Stephens had 16 interceptions over the last two years at Ferris State, and the Steelers were one of the teams interested in him when he worked out at Michigan State’s Pro Day.

There, he put up 19 reps on the bench press, ran a 40 that was reportedly in the 4.3s, and had a 36.5″ vertical leap.

Shuttle: 4.31

3-Cone: 6.97

Vertical: 36.5

Broad: 10" — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 14, 2024

The Steelers are likely going to address cornerback early in the draft, as their room is thin behind Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson. However, they could look to Stephens late in the draft or potentially as an undrafted free agent to add some depth and someone who has intriguing upside. Stephens was listed at 6-0 and 180 pounds last season at Ferris, so he doesn’t have the same size profile as his cousin. Still, his high interception total is intriguing as are his testing numbers. Jonathan Heitritter gave him a fourth-round grade in his profile on Stephens.

The Steelers are the only team that Stephens mentioned as a team he might meet with, and he said he didn’t have anything set up with other teams yet. Pittsburgh’s connection to him through Porter and Porter Jr. obviously makes him someone the team will do its due diligence on, and there’s definitely a chance that he’s a member of the team in a month’s time. With a young cornerback room, competition could drive guys to be their best, so it wouldn’t be a surprise at all for the Steelers to draft a corner and add one as an UDFA or even double up at the position for the second year in a row.

We’ll see what happens with the Steelers and the draft, but Stephens is definitely a name to watch in the process.

Watch the full interview with Stephens below.