Dominating Steelers Was Moment C.J. Stroud Knew He Could Play In NFL

The Houston Texans entered an underdog. They left as decisive winners. For QB C.J. Stroud, that’s when he knew he could play in the NFL. Appearing on Kevin Hart’s, unconventionally formatted, Cold As Balls podcast (?), Stroud discussed when things clicked for him.

“It was about Week 4, we played the Steelers at home,” Stroud told Hart. “It was the first time with a packed crowd at home and we went crazy. We scored 30 points on one of the top defenses in the league. That was the moment I’m like, ‘Man, I can really play in this league, and I don’t think anyone can mess with me.'”

Ignoring the fact it’s a conversation between two men in cold tubs in front of a live audience, Stroud’s point is well-taken. Pittsburgh entered as road favorites. They’d leave with a 30-6 loss. Stroud and the Texans dominated from the first possession, the Ohio State product leading a 12-play, 69-yard drive and overcoming multiple penalties to put the ball in the end zone. By the end of the first quarter, Houston led 10-0. By halftime, they had pushed their lead to 16-0. And Stroud put the nail in the coffin with a 52-yard touchdown to WR Nico Collins for the final 30-6 score.

NICO COLLINS IS JUST LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/biTd2NYRKg — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 1, 2023

Stroud finished the day 16-of-30 for 306 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 111.2. He became one of three rookie quarterbacks in history to throw for 300 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions against the Steelers, joining Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott, who both achieved that feat in 2016. Following the win, Stroud told reporters he has happy to send Steelers fans home with a loss.

After an 0-2 start, Houston’s win brought it back to 2-2 on the season. From there, the Texans would win four of their next five games and eventually make their way into the playoffs, knocking off the Cleveland Browns in blowout fashion. While they lost to the Baltimore Ravens the following week, Stroud is their quarterback of the present and the future, named the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He’s the latest in a long line of talented AFC quarterbacks who are here to stay. It’s why Pittsburgh did well by upgrading the quarterback position this offseason though it remains unclear if the Steelers have their long-term answer in either Russell Wilson, who intends to play at least five more years, or Justin Fields.

Catch Hart’s entire conversation with Stroud below.