Deshaun Watson: ‘Amazing’ That Browns Finally Pulled Off Trade For Jerry Jeudy

The Cleveland Browns are not a team shy about building their roster from the outside; indeed, quite a selection of their offense features trade acquisitions, most notably at quarterback with Deshaun Watson and in the wide receiver room, Jerry Jeudy the latest addition via trade there.

In fact, 2024 marks the third year in a row the Browns traded for a wide receiver. They added Amari Cooper via trade in 2022, which worked out rather well, followed by Elijah Moore last year. Jeudy gives them a third high-pedigreed player from another organization to pair with their “prize” acquisition in Watson.

And Watson is rather excited about the organization’s latest move, describing the Jeudy trade as “amazing”, via Camryn Justice. He suggested that the Browns had wanted to acquire Jeudy for some time, as far back as 2022.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson on the team trading for Jerry Jeudy: "I think it's gonna be a great addition with Amari and Elijah and those three guys have already been together this off-season…it's gonna be fun to be able to toss the ball around to those guys." pic.twitter.com/9dxaK5GWgL — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 4, 2024

The Denver Broncos drafted Jeudy 15th overall in 2020 out of Alabama. He had his best season in 2022, catching 67 passes for 972 yards and 6 touchdowns. Last season, he caught 54 passes for 54 yards and just two scores. For his four-year career, Jeudy has 211 receptions on 356 targets for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Of course, he’s played with Russell Wilson for the past two seasons in Denver, who is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’ll see his former teammates twice a year in AFC North play, if not more frequently, as a result.

In the final year of his rookie contract, the Broncos exchanged Jeudy for fifth- and sixth-round draft choices. After acquiring him, they signed him to a three-year extension worth $52.5 million running through 2027, adding void years.

Still 25 years old, there is plenty of upside for Jeudy, the 6-1, 193-pound former Alabama standout. The Browns certainly hope so as they try to maximize their investment in Watson. Since trading for him two years ago, they’ve only gotten 12 games out of him, missing 11 due to suspension and 11 to injury. They did win five of his six starts last season, however.

Now he has Cooper, Jeudy, and Moore to throw to, plus David Njoku at tight end. Naturally, they hope to get RB Nick Chubb back as soon as possible, but they also added Nyheim Hines to that room.

They also have an above average offensive line, particularly at guard with Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller. 2023 rookie Dawand Jones looks like a possible keeper at tackle, while Jedrick Wills Jr. holds down the left side. At center, Ethan Pocic is serviceable enough.

It all adds up to a pretty strong offensive group, on paper. Much of it rides on how much they can get out of Watson, both in terms of ability and availability. The addition of Jerry Jeudy at the wide receiver position continues their efforts to aid the former.