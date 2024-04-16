Depot After Dark: Steelers In Ireland, Patrick Queen Art, Stuart Scott 30 For 30

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 15.

Steelers In Ireland

The Steelers are officially wheels down in Ireland for the first-ever kicking camp held in the country. Former Steelers’ kicker Shaun Suisham and punter Jordan Berry are across the pond to hold the camp, which takes place Tuesday.

The team’s Ireland account shared photos of the first day in Ireland, spending time with the futbol Shamrock Rovers RC.

Steelers 🤝 Hoops Thanks for welcoming us into your home, @ShamrockRovers and for our gifts! We'll be keeping an eye on your chase for five-in-a-row ☘️#SteelersIreland #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/4Nje4UVlRn — Steelers Ireland (@SteelersIreland) April 15, 2024

Hopefully, the team’s next stop will be playing a game in Ireland, something Team President Art Rooney II wishes to make happen within the next few years.

Patrick Queen Art

In past years, a Patrick Queen sketch would’ve been crumpled up and thrown into the trash by any Steelers fan. Now that he’s in Pittsburgh, it’s art.

A cool clip of pencil artist Matt (Twitter account here, for those interested in checking out more of his work) sketching up the Steelers’ newest starting inside linebacker.

PQ but make it art 🎨 pic.twitter.com/mfbxtPOcl9 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 14, 2024

Fingers crossed, Queen’s first season in Pittsburgh looks as good as that drawing.

Willie Parker Camp

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Willie Parker will be teaching at an upcoming camp at White Oak High School in Jacksonville, North Carolina. The event will take place throughout the morning.

Jacksonvillie NC at White Oak HighSchool!! Willie Parker my Tarheel Brother retired Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowler !! Coach Parker will be teaching RB and Speed@and Power portion of camp !!! April 20 8:00 am Registration!!! Skill Athletes!! Bigs at 11:00 am ! pic.twitter.com/dQ63LM2sGL — WCO70 Sports (@wco70mack) April 15, 2024

Known as “Fast Willie Parker,” he went from backup at North Carolina to UDFA to Steelers’ star, rushing for a 75-yard touchdown in Super Bowl XL. He knows a thing or two about speed.

Stuart Scott 30 For 30

Finally, a non-Steelers topic. ESPN is producing a 30 For 30 on the late anchor and reporter Stuart Scott. Per Deadline, the documentary will focus on his life and how he changed the anchor game, making highlights fun and exciting and not as stuffy and nuts-and-bolts as it was in the company’s early days.

“He made his mark on so many people, especially young black men, and his legend has only grown since his passing,” said film director Andre Gaines. “The opportunity I’ve had now to examine his life, visit his home, get to know his daughters Taelor and Sydni, and understand how incredibly vast and rich a life Stuart lived, I can only hope that audiences find the same catharsis I’ve already experienced in making this film.”

ESPN Films Greenlights 30 For 30 Documentary On Broadcaster Stuart Scott https://t.co/mj3aAdcWfT — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 13, 2024

There’s no release date but this will be a documentary worth watching.