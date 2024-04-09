Depot After Dark: Pro Day Update, Diontae Johnson With Bryce Young, Broderick Jones On ‘Wearing’ No. 59

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for April 8.

Pro Day Update

Though school-wide Pro Days have ended, there is still a smattering of individual workouts for injured players getting healthy just ahead of the NFL Draft. Iowa had two prospects today: CB Cooper Dejean and Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd, the latter reportedly in for a pre-draft visit with the Steelers.

Coming off a broken leg, Dejean posted strong numbers despite just being cleared. Weighing in at 6005, 202 pounds, he ran in the mid-to-low 4.4s with a 38.5-inch vertical.

Iowa CB Cooper Dejean Pro-Day HT: 6005

WT: 202

HAND: 9 3/4

ARM: 31 1/8

WING: 78

40-YD: 4.45/4.42 (NFL scout ⏱️)

10-YD: 1.52/1.55

VJ: 38.5

BJ: 10'4"

no shuttles — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 8, 2024

His RAS came in at 9.89, a Top-3o figure of any cornerback over the past 50 years. Versatile and capable of playing inside, outside, and in the return game, he’s expected to be a first round selection, likely hearing his name anywhere from No. 15 to the end of the first round.

Boyd’s workout wasn’t as gaudy. Though he previously benched an impressive 38 reps on the bar, his shuttle times were poor, while his arm length came in at a stubby 31 5/8 inches.

N. Iowa DT Kristian Boyd Pro-Day HT: 6025

WT: 325

HAND: 9 1/2

ARM: 31 5/8

WING: 77 1/8

40-YD: no run (by choice)

SS: 4.91

3C: 8.10

VJ: 28.5

BJ: 8'2" — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) April 8, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Steelers Eclipse

Monday marked a total solar eclipse, an event captured from Arcisure Stadium’s lens. A really cool clip of the eclipse sped up, showing the sun being temporarily blocked out and “night” falling on Pittsburgh.

There won’t be another total solar eclipse for another 20 years.

Diontae Johnson Meets Bryce Young

Diontae Johnson was spotted with his new quarterback during the Carolina Panthers’ voluntary workouts. Carolina is allowed a jumpstart over teams like Pittsburgh after hiring new head coach Dave Canales.

Johnson was traded to Carolina last month for CB Donte Jackson and pick swaps. Entering the final year of his deal, a big season could lead to a handsome payday. And the Panthers need talented receivers who can get open.

Broderick Jones ‘Wears’ No. 59

Last week, WR George Pickens lamented being unable to wear No. 1, his college number, and a digit off-limits in Pittsburgh. For OT Broderick Jones, No. 59 is out of the running, too, unofficially retired in honor of Hall of Fame LB Jack Ham. But Jones responded to an Instagram post showing a mocked-up version of him wearing a Steelers’ No. 59 jersey. And Jones is a fan, responding to it on his Instagram story.

But Jones will have to stick with his No. 77, which looks solid on him just the same.