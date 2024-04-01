Dan Moore Jr. Earns $740,319 In Performance-Based Pay For 2023 Season

For the second year in a row, Pittsburgh Steelers OT Dan Moore Jr. has earned performance-based pay. After ranking in the top 10 last season, Moore came in at No. 23 for the 2023 season with the almost $750,000 that he earned.

Guard John Simpson of the Baltimore Ravens earned the highest amount of performance-based pay this season, totaling $974,613. This is how performance-based pay is calculated, per the release by the NFL Players Association.

“Performance-Based Pay is computed by using a player index (“Index”). To calculate the Index, a player’s “PBP Playtime” (defined as the player’s regular-season total plays played on offense, defense and special teams, divided by the number of plays in which the player with the most total combined plays participated on that team) is divided by his “PBP Compensation” (defined as each player’s regular season full salary, including his prorated portion of signing bonus, and earned incentives). Each player’s Index is then compared to those of all other players on his team to determine the amount of his Performance-Based Pay.”

Moore was the only Steeler on the list. Last year, he was joined by OG Kevin Dotson as the two Steelers who ranked in the top 25 of performance-based pay. After playing 100% of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps in 2022, Moore played 95% of them in 2023. The lower amount of snaps likely affected how much performance-based pay he was eligible to receive, as he played just 953 offensive snaps this season after totaling 1,160 in 2022. The extra money does not count against the Steelers cap as it’s considered a benefit to the player. Moore also logged 51 special teams snaps in 2023, a decrease from the 71 he had in 2022.

After Simpson, Philadelphia Eagles S Reed Blankenship, Buffalo Bills OT Spencer Brown, Cincinnati Bengals OG Cordell Volson and Miami Dolphins CB Kader Kohou rounded out the top five of performance-based pay for the 2023 season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted the list of the 25 highest earners.

Former Ravens and current Jets guard John Simpson led all NFL players last season by receiving an extra $974,613 in performance-based pay. The top earners that were announced today: pic.twitter.com/5AIyTKqR9R — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 1, 2024

Since the inception of the Performance Based Pay program, NFL players have earned nearly $2.4 billion, per the release. Players are eligible to earn a bonus in any season where they play at least one down, but the more downs played obviously increase the amount of money players can earn. No former Steelers made the list of the top 25 players when it came to performance-based pay, but one notable player did make the list in San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy came in one spot below Moore at No. 24, earning $739,795 in performance-based pay.

Moore currently looks to be in the driver’s seat to again start at left tackle for the Steelers next season, but that could change depending on how the Steelers attack the draft and the rest of free agency, as the team may look to move Broderick Jones back to his natural left tackle position. For now though, Moore will look to build off his 2023 season and continue to progress as a starter for Pittsburgh.